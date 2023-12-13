Wednesday, December 13, 2023 InsiderReal Estate Property near Amazon fulfillment center sells for $2.4M By Holly Duchmann - December 13, 2023 FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmailPrint A 19-acre property off Tom Drive near the former Cortana Mall site has sold for $2.4 million. Already an INSIDER? Sign in. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for under $2.00 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already an INSIDER? Sign in