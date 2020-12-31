Thursday, December 31, 2020 InsiderReal Estate Plans moving forward for Jefferson Highway office complex By Caitie Burkes - December 31, 2020 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print Plans are in the works for The Exchange @ Jefferson, a proposed office complex on Jefferson Highway near its intersection with Airline Highway. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for about $1 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already a subscriber? Sign in