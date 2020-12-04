Friday, December 4, 2020 InsiderReal Estate Planning Commission to consider senior housing development by EBRCOA By Holly Duchmann - December 4, 2020 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print Baton Rouge City Hall (File photo) The Planning Commission next month will consider three applications related to the East Baton Rouge Council On Aging’s senior housing development planned near downtown. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for about $1 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already a subscriber? Sign in