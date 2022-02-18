Permit filed for new outdoor turf fields on Burbank

A $2.7 million permit was filed earlier this week for new outdoor artificial turf fields at 5414 Burbank Drive, an undeveloped lot next to Murphy Express.

In addition to the fields, the lot improvements will include stormwater detention ponds, a parking lot, fencing and two separate buildings. The permit did not specify the number of fields.

The permit was filed by Carlos Spaht of Alexander Sides law firm, and the contractor for the project is Baton Rouge-based TBT Contractors.

The property is located in the flood zone, and that small stretch of Burbank has been mostly untouched and undeveloped in recent years.

Neither Carlos Spaht nor a representative for TBT Contractors could be reached for comment by this morning’s publication deadline.