We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Get access to more than a decade of story archives.

Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.

Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.

The brothers behind Parker’s Pharmacy bought the former Regions Bank building on Florida Boulevard, next door to their existing retail pharmacy, earlier this week. Through Parker’s Pharmacy L…