Pandemic, historic tax credit problems delay Wampold’s plans for Chase South Tower 

Despite what some predict will be a softening demand across multiple real estate sectors due to the coronavirus’s effect on the economy, developer Mike Wampold is moving forward with plans to redevelop the Chase South Tower downtown—“at least on paper,” he says.

But the economic slowdown caused by the pandemic has pushed back Wampold’s timetable for the project by several months. So has another setback: He was denied the federal historic building tax credits he was planning to use to help make the overhaul of the project—estimated to cost more than $40 million, not including the undisclosed purchase price of the building—economically feasible.

Wampold’s redesign for the 50-year-old high-rise included redeveloping several floors of office space into high-end residential units, adding interior balconies and replacing a ground-level plaza with new retail space.

But the Nation Park Service, which reviews historic building plans before awarding the credits, rejected the design.

“They wouldn’t let us change the windows and add balconies and we said we had to replace the windows,” he says. “Then they didn’t want us to change the plaza and add the retail. They gutted our whole design and were going to require me to come to market with a design I don’t think is marketable.”

Federal historic building tax credits will reimburse a developer 20% of his costs on a project. When taken together with state tax credits, also worth 20%, they can decide whether a project happens.

Wampold says he is working with the state and still hopes to receive state tax credits, which would shave $8 million or so off the projected cost. In the meantime, he’s putting pencil to paper to figure out how to make the project work.

“We’re going to make it make sense, even without the credits,” he says. “We’re working hard on it because we want to bring high-rise residential to downtown. Downtown has mid-rise but no high-rise.”

As for how the pandemic is factoring into his plans, Wampold says he is watching the market closely but, for now, plans to have a redesign completed by the third quarter of this year.

“We’re watching the state of the state and the state of Baton Rouge,” he says. “We’re in a good climate for financing and low-cost loans and we could be entering a good climate for construction pricing. It’s just the demand that’s in question.”