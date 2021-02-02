Tuesday, February 2, 2021 InsiderReal Estate Nonprofit buys former church and school campus on Florida Boulevard By Caitie Burkes - February 2, 2021 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print (Google Maps image) The Family Research Council has purchased the former Trinity Lutheran Church and Baton Rouge Lutheran School campus on Florida Boulevard for $1.25 million. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for about $1 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already a subscriber? Sign in