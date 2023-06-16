Nexus Louisiana incubator re-ups for three more years at Bon Carré

The Research Park Corporation board of directors has decided to extend the lease of the Nexus Louisiana technology park incubator at Bon Carré Business Center for three more years.

Nexus began looking into possible new locations under previous CEO Genevieve Silverman, including downtown at the former State National Life Insurance building. Silverman left Nexus last year.

Nexus will pay a little more than $40,000 per month for the office space on Florida Boulevard. The cost is $12.50 per square foot in the first year, rising to $12.75 the second year and $13.00 in year three, says Stephen Loy, executive director with Nexus.

South Carolina-based EdgePWR bought Bon Carré for a reported $10 million in 2020 and launched a $10 million face-lift for the property.