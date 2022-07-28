Magnolia Power purchases Iberville property for power plant

Magnolia Power LLC has purchased property for its planned power plant from private sellers for $2.12 million, according to records filed with the Iberville Parish Clerk of Court’s Office.

The site comprises approximately 112 acres on River Road in south Iberville Parish between Shintech and SNF Flopam at Pleasant Point.

The plant, which would be part of New Jersey-based Kindle Energy’s power generation portfolio will feature a 700-megawatt advanced combined-cycle turbine capable of using 50% hydrogen as a fuel source from day one, according to Kindle’s website.

In February, the Louisiana Public Service Commission approved a plan to allow cooperatives to purchase power from out-of-state utility companies, the Plaquemine Post South reported. The measure allows Magnolia to supply 400 megawatts of power for a period of 20 years, and the plant is scheduled to come online in 2025.

Kurz & Hebert represented the sellers in the transaction, and Latter & Blum represented Magnolia.