Friday, December 18, 2020

Lounge with rooftop bar planned downtown at former Hound Dogs site

By Holly Duchmann - December 18, 2020

A local investor has bought the former Hound Dogs bar on the corner of Main and Seventh streets and has plans to lease the building as a lounge with a rooftop bar.