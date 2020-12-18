Lounge with rooftop bar planned downtown at former Hound Dogs site

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Get access to more than a decade of story archives.

A local investor has bought the former Hound Dogs bar on the corner of Main and Seventh streets and has plans to lease the building as a lounge with a rooftop bar.