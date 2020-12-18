Lounge with rooftop bar planned downtown at former Hound Dogs site

By
-
A local investor has bought the former Hound Dogs bar on the corner of Main and Seventh streets and has plans to lease the building as a lounge with a rooftop bar. 

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report.

Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now.
  • Get access to more than a decade of story archives.
  • Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.
  • Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.