Friday, August 4, 2023 InsiderReal Estate How do Louisiana home prices compare to neighboring states? By Holly Duchmann - August 4, 2023 FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmailPrint (iStock) Louisiana home prices are growing—but they’re growing at a slower pace than other Southern states. Already an INSIDER? Sign in. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for under $2.00 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already an INSIDER? Sign in