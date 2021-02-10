Hospitality group files advance notice for new hotel on Siegen

By
-
(stock image)
Siegen Retail LLC of Metairie has filed an advance notice with Louisiana Economic Development regarding plans for a new hotel off Siegen Lane.

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report.

Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now.
  • Get access to more than a decade of story archives.
  • Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.
  • Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.