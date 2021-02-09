Tuesday, February 9, 2021 InsiderReal Estate Homebuilder buys 8 lots in The Sanctuary subdivision By Holly Duchmann - February 9, 2021 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print (iStock photo) Development in The Sanctuary subdivision is continuing, with a local homebuilder recently buying eight lots in the subdivision. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for about $1 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already a subscriber? Sign in