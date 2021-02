We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Get access to more than a decade of story archives.

Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.

Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.

Homes in The Lakes at Harveston—the second residential phase of developer Mike Wampold’s planned community at Nicholson Drive and Bluebonnet Boulevard—will come online later this spring, around March or April.