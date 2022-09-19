George’s under the Perkins Road overpass sells for $540K; future plans unclear

George’s restaurant under the Perkins Road overpass has sold for $540,000 to Maestri Murrell Real Estate’s Benjamin Stalter, through his company WS Holdings LLC.

Parties have been tight-lipped about the fate of the mainstay hole-in-the-wall restaurant since the death of owner and former Metro Council member Rodney “Smokie” Bourgeois in March 2020. As reported in a prior Daily Report, the succession of Bourgeois’ estate had several issues to work through in order to determine the location’s ownership, which appear to be resolved as a result of the sale.

Stalter confirms that he and partner Justin Whalen have plans for the site, but did not say whether it would reopen under the George’s name. “We’re going to do something there … we just haven’t finalized the plans yet,” he said in a phone call this morning.

An occupancy permit for a “restaurant with alcohol” was awarded to the address at the end of August by the Planning Commission, indicating that it would serve food again in the future.