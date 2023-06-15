Former Winn-Dixie on Burbank leased

The former Winn-Dixie property at the corner of Burbank and Lee drives has been leased.

Renovations are expected to start soon on the property, which became available for lease after the supermarket closed in early February. Clinton Shepard, principal at Lee & Associates, represented the tenant.

Shepard declined to say who would be moving into the space, but said the company will make an announcement soon.

“I was told they would like to be open by year’s end,” Shepard says.

The property serves as the anchor for the 10-acre shopping center, which was built in the late ‘90s. Our Mom’s Restaurant & Bar, GNC and Go Auto are some of the current tenants in the center.

Jonathan Walker and Ransom Pipes, both of Maestri Murrell Real Estate, represented the landlord in the deal.