Thursday, February 11, 2021 InsiderReal Estate Former pediatric facility in Mid City sells By Holly Duchmann - February 11, 2021 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print The former Children's Hospital-Outpatient Center on Connell’s Park Lane, off Goodwood Boulevard, has sold to neighboring Regions Behavioral Hospital. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for about $1 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already a subscriber? Sign in