We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Get access to more than a decade of story archives.

Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.

Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Department of Environmental Services aims to open a 27,000-square-foot operations facility on Florida Boulevard. The department wants to renovate and add space for “offices and service shops” at a vacant building that once belonged to an All Star Nissan dealership.