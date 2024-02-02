Friday, February 2, 2024 InsiderReal Estate DH Horton spends $7.1 million for land off Nicholson Drive By Holly Duchmann - February 2, 2024 FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmailPrint (iStock) National homebuilder DR Horton has purchased 127 lots for a new subdivision off Nicholson Drive. Already an INSIDER? Sign in. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for under $2.00 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already an INSIDER? Sign in