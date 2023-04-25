Downtown property behind Squeaky Pete’s and The Trademark sells 

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to show that the servitude behind the property containing Squeaky Pete’s and The Trademark event space was sold, not the the property itself. Daily Report regrets the error. Editor’s note: This story has been updated to show that the servitude behind the property containing Squeaky Pete’s and The Trademark event space was sold, not the the property itself. Daily Report regrets the error.

The Third Street property behind Squeaky Pete’s and The Trademark event space has been sold to a group of investors for an undisclosed sum, according to documents with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

The seller was Third Street Acquisition LLC, whose managers are Thomas Adamek and Gordon LeBlanc of Stonehenge Capital, according to the LLC’s business filing with the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office.

The sellers could not be reached for comment, and the Downtown Development District was not aware of any changes being made to the property or its tenants.

Records show five entities purchased the property: Fuqua Building LLC, Mapp Properties LLC, Columbia Theatre Inc., 326 Third Street LLC, and KS Denny Properties LLC.