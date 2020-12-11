Friday, December 11, 2020 InsiderReal Estate DDD reclaiming 150 free parking spaces under I-10 By Holly Duchmann - December 11, 2020 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print In an effort to create additional safe parking areas at night in downtown, the Downtown Development District will reclaim and improve the free parking under Interstate 10. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for about $1 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already a subscriber? Sign in