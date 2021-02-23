Council on Aging buys Lotus Center property from city-parish

By
-
The East Baton Rouge Council on Aging’s former Florida Boulevard headquarters. (File photo)
The East Baton Rouge Council on Aging bought the newly renovated Lotus Center property on Main Street from the city-parish Monday.

