Cornerstone Flooring buys building on Oak Villa to serve as its headquarters

In a deal that closed Thursday, Cornerstone Flooring Companies, a commercial flooring contractor, purchased a building on Oak Villa Boulevard to serve as the company’s new headquarters.

Cornerstone Flooring, the largest commercial and multifamily flooring contractor in the South, bought the roughly 48,000-square-foot space off Choctaw Drive for $4.7 million. The two-story building is multifaceted and features office, production and warehouse space over more than 6 acres.

Cornerstone purchased the space from Ametek Magnetrol LLC, according to Alex Ruch, senior associate of industrial sales and leasing at Elifin Realty. The building was previously occupied by Orion Instruments.

Cornerstone currently manages offices in Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Lafayette, as well as Pensacola and Tampa, Florida.

Bennett Davis of Corporate Realty and Branon Pesnell of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, while Ruch represented the buyer.