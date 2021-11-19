Friday, November 19, 2021 InsiderReal Estate CK Office Park on Perkins sells for $7M By Julia-Claire Evans - November 19, 2021 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print (submitted photo) CK Office Park at 17170 Perkins Road was bought by Baton Rouge-based Honor Properties LLC for $7 million on Wednesday. Already a subscriber? Sign in. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for $1.50 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already a subscriber? Sign in