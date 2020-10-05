Canadian investment firm buys two Baton Rouge self-storage facilities

By
-
(iStock)
A capital investment firm, based out of Calgary, Alberta, bought two self-storage facilities in Baton Rouge last week. 

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report.

Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now.
  • Get access to more than a decade of story archives.
  • Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.
  • Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.