Tuesday, January 26, 2021 InsiderReal Estate Burden Museum & Gardens plans $4.1M welcome center By Caitie Burkes - January 26, 2021 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print Renderings of the new LSU Burden Museum & Gardens welcome center. (Image courtesy of LSU) The Burden Museum & Gardens on Essen Lane is getting a new welcome center, marking the beginning of an updated master plan for the 440-acre property. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for about $1 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already a subscriber? Sign in