Burden Museum & Gardens plans $4.1M welcome center

By
-
Renderings of the new LSU Burden Museum & Gardens welcome center. (Image courtesy of LSU)
The Burden Museum & Gardens on Essen Lane is getting a new welcome center, marking the beginning of an updated master plan for the 440-acre property.

