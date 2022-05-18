Developer interest rising on speculative industrial warehouse space

The Capital Region has very few available spaces for industrial tenants, which is great for landlords but can also limit the local economy’s growth.

The region typically sees very little speculative construction meant to serve the industrial sector, and the vacancy rate is very low, so companies that need a large warehouse space quickly have to look elsewhere. A 200,000-square-foot spec project, for example, is a big risk for local developers and lenders, and the national developers backed by institutional investors typically focus on larger markets, says Evan Scroggs with NAI Latter & Blum.

But that might be changing. The Baton Rouge Area Chamber has seen an uptick in developer interest in speculative space, says Morgan Almeida, BRAC director of marketing. Having more available space would make the region more competitive for companies seeking 100,000 square feet within 90 to 150 days, which doesn’t leave enough time to build something suitable.

The Baton Rouge area is considered a tertiary market, not a major hub, notes Scot Guidry with Derbes Falgoust Commercial Real Estate. And it can be more expensive to build here than in some large markets, in part because there’s less available land and less price competition among fewer contractors. Materials may be cheaper in larger markets because of economies of scale, Scroggs says.

Still, the rate of return in markets like Atlanta, Dallas and Houston is getting squeezed, he adds, which means secondary and tertiary markets might start to look more appealing.