Thursday, October 1, 2020 InsiderReal Estate Big John’s Fast Fries among recent restaurant deals in Baton Rouge area By Caitie Burkes - October 1, 2020 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print (stock image) Big John’s Fast Fries, billed as a “startup french fry concept,” is moving into the South Sherwood Forest Boulevard building most recently vacated by Best Boilers. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for about $1 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already a subscriber? Sign in