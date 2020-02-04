The 12.5-acre estate at 11001 Highland Road built in the early 2000s by Paula Pennington de la Bretonne is back on the real estate market—for $14 million.

Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now.

The 12.5-acre estate at 11001 Highland Road built in the early 2000s by Paula Pennington de la Bretonne is back on the market, and it’s a fairly safe bet that whenever it sells—whether later this year or beyond—it will top that year’s list of most expensive homes.

The last time the property changed hands, in June 2015, it fetched $6 million, far more than any other property in Baton Rouge.

This time, the owners, Dr. Andre Bruni and his wife, Dr. Jessica Bruni, are asking $14 million, which they acknowledge is far more expensive than anything else around. But they say it’s a fair price, given all that it has to offer.

The property is a compound, really, comprising the 25,000-square-foot main house—which boasts five bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a home theater and gym—as well as a 3,800-square-foot, three-bedroom guest house, 1,500-square-foot cabana, saltwater pool and man-made lake amid 200-year-old live oaks and rolling hills.

“It’s a fraction of what it would cost to build today,” Andre Bruni says. “It’s probably one-third to one-half of what it would cost to build today, so the value in what is here is unparalleled.”

Bruni says he and his wife—both dentists, who also have a real estate investment business—recognize it will take time to sell the property. When they acquired it in 2015, it had been on the market for more than 2 1/2 years and de la Bretonne’s original $18 million asking price had been lowered to $12 million—twice what it eventually sold for.

But he says he and his family are not in any hurry and have no immediate plans to move.

“It’s really an incredible property,” he says. “Unparalleled architecture, 200-year-old oak trees, close to LSU. It’s been like living in an Italian villa right here in the heart of

Baton Rouge.”