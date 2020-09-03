Baton Rouge commercial property owners see smaller assessment hikes than homeowners

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Get access to more than a decade of story archives.

East Baton Rouge Parish property owners should have received by now a notice of their new property tax assessments for 2020, but commercial property owners likely saw a smaller increase in their new assessments than did most homeowners.