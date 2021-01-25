Local businessmen buy 40 acres off Burbank

By
-
Roughly 40 acres off Burbank Drive and Pelican Lakes Parkway has sold to a pair of Baton Rouge businessmen.

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report.

Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now.
  • Get access to more than a decade of story archives.
  • Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.
  • Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.