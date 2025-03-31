Ascension Parish buys 80 acres in Geismar for stormwater detention

The Ascension Parish government has acquired 80 acres in Geismar to bolster stormwater detention as part of the East Ascension Drainage Floodplain Management plan.

The parish purchased the property off Louis White Road in Geismar through East Ascension Consolidated Gravity Drainage District No. 1 from Priceco LC for $1.6 million, according to a deal filed with the Ascension Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

The property is part of a 200-acre tract owned by Priceco LC, a group comprising family members of late auto dealer Price LeBlanc.

As a part of the plan, the parish council voted in February to enact two ordinances to buy the 80-acre parcel in Geismar and a separate 8-acre tract off Abbey James Road in Prairieville for $389,000 for regional stormwater detention.

In February, the parish acquired 15 acres on Causey Road in Prairieville for $835,000 for floodplain management.