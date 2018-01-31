10 most expensive Baton Rouge home sales of 2017

A STRONG YEAR: Three of the top 10 most expensive homes sold in East Baton Rouge Parish last year fetched prices of $2 million or more, and three others, including this house in Bocage, neared that figure. (Photo by Don Kadair)

There’s no question 2017 was a strong year for residential home sales in the high-end segment of the market. Three of the top 10 most expensive homes in East Baton Rouge Parish last year sold for $2 million or more, which would have been unheard of just a few years ago. Another three went for nearly $2 million.

While the market was strong, agents say buyers had the upper hand in many cases. The most expensive home on the list, for instance, the estate of the late T.J. Moran in the Country Club of Louisiana, sold for $3 million, a full 25% less than its $4 million asking price—and that was after it spent more than 18 months on the market.

In other instances, sellers were calling the shots. Six of the top 10 homes fetched 95% of their asking price or more, including two that went for the full asking price just days after being listed.

“It just depends on which segment of the market you’re talking about and which homes,” says real estate agent Quita Cutrer of Burns and Company, who handled seven of the top 10 home sales last year. “Some sellers were really unrealistic in what they thought they could get. Others did really well.”

As in previous years, CCLA proved to be one of the most expensive neighborhoods in the market. Two homes on North Muirfield Circle in the gated community were among the top three most expensive sales.

Unlike in previous years, however, CCLA didn’t have the greatest number of top home sales in 2017. That distinction went to Bocage/Jefferson Place, which had four of the top 10 and is, at the moment, the tightest submarket neighborhood in Baton Rouge, according to Cutrer. Not only does the subdivision boast a preponderance of the market’s most expensive homes, even tear downs are fetching prices that a decade ago would have made the top 10 list.

“The real story with Bocage is that last year we had a tear down that sold for $850,000,” she says. “A few years ago you could still get it there. Now, you can’t touch anything for a under $1 million.”

In terms of general trends, Cutrer and other real estate brokers were increasingly frustrated in 2017 that some buyers and sellers went to great lengths to keep their high-end sales out of the public record, recording the deals for a nominal price “and other valuable considerations.” (See related story)

They also note frustration with the regulatory environment, particularly from the lending side, which is making it increasingly difficult to get from sale to closing. Will that change under the Trump administration? Perhaps, but it’s too soon to know.

They also note that that new homes in the moderate-to-upper-end range—$500,000-$750,000—are doing extremely well. Heather Kirkpatrick, who represented the buyers in the most expensive sale in 2017, did most of her business last year in neighborhoods like Willow Grove, Veranda, Preserve at Harveston and Long Farm.

“Bocage/Jeffesron Place is always going to be strong because inventory is so low,” Kirkpatrick says. “But these newer neighborhoods are booming. We’re seeing a lot of demand.”

Looking ahead to 2018, brokers are cautiously optimistic. Already their phones are ringing and Kirkpatrick has nearly a dozen new homes under contract.

But it’s important to note that more than 60 homes are currently listed for sale for $1 million or more, which is an unusually high number. Can the market absorb that many? Cutrer says she’s not sure.

“Everything indicates it should be a great year,” she says. “But that many homes over $1 million does make you wonder.”

#1: $3 million

(Photo by Don Kadair)

19523 N. Muirfield Circle

Subdivision: Country Club of Louisiana

List price: $4 million

Living space: 8,266 square feet

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 4 full/3 partial

Year built: 1988

Seller: CCLA Lot LLC (Erin M. Thrash and Burke T. Moran)

Buyer: William W. Whittle and Leslie Ann M. Whittle

Listing agent: Quita Cutrer

Buyer’s agent: Heather Kirkpatrick

Closing Date: May 26

#2: $2.7 million

(Photo by Don Kadair)

7666 Bocage Blvd.

Subdivision: Bocage

List price: $2.9 million

Living space: 7,813 square feet

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 7

Year built: 2003

Seller: Texas DSB Investments LLC (David B. Braddock and Sandra R. Braddock)

Buyer: Wayne J. Stabiler Jr. and Luci A. Stabiler

Listing agent: Jennifer Oliver

Buyer’s agent: Ann Mullins

Closing Date: March 31

#3: $2.28 million

(Photo by Don Kadair)

19421 N. Muirfield Circle

Subdivision: Country Club of Louisiana

List price: $2.38 million

Living space: 7,323 square feet

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 5

Year built: 1992

Seller: Chad J. David and Amy W. David

Buyer: Earl J. Wilde III and Sarah A. Wilde

Listing agent: Quita Cutrer

Buyer’s agent: Ruthie Golden

Closing Date: Jan. 20

#4: $1.99 million

(Photo by Don Kadair)

2715 Windrush Way

Subdivision: Bocage

List price: $2 million

Living space: 5,850 square feet

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 5 full/1 partial

Year built: 2014

Seller: Malcolm G. Cameron III and Milissa Anne B. Cameron

Buyer: Nathan P. Freeman and Kathleen B. Freeman

Listing agent: Quita Cutrer

Buyer’s agent: Heather Kleinpeter Savoy

Closing Date: July 31

#5: $1.97 million

(Photo by Don Kadair)

6475 Overton Dr.

Subdivision: Burden Estates

List price: $1.99 million

Living space: 6,467 square feet

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 6 full/1 partial

Year built: 2005

Seller: Robin M. Annaloro and Angelo Annaloro Jr.

Buyer: Michael S. Hanemann Jr. and Charlotte L. Hanemann

Listing agent: Quita Cutrer

Buyer’s agent: Timothy Houk

Closing Date: June 16

#6: $1.9 million

(Photo by Don Kadair)

15384 Lake Crest View Dr.

Subdivision: University Club Plantation

List price: $1.9 million

Living space: 5,793 square feet

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 6

Year built: 2017

Seller: Traditions LLC (Jackie Braud)

Buyer: Marco A. Rodriguez and Kristina H. Rodriguez

Listing agent: Jackie Braud

Buyer’s agent: Lillie Collier

Closing Date: Oct. 13

#7: $1.82 million

(Photo by Don Kadair)

2728 Windrush Way

Subdivision: Bocage

List price: n/a

Living space: 5,105 square feet

Bedrooms: n/a

Bathrooms: n/a

Year built: n/a

Seller: Richard T. Tannehill and Sue Slack Schwing Tannehill

Buyer: William S. Kubricht III and Amy B. Kubricht

Listing agent: no agent

Buyer’s agent: no agent

Closing Date: Nov. 9

#8: $1.65 million

(Photo by Don Kadair)

7055 Richards Dr.

Subdivision: Bocage/Jefferson Place

List price: $1.79 million

Living space: 5,171 square feet

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 4

Year built: 1964

Seller: Succession of Dickens Hendrix Wall

Buyer: Richard F. Rathbone and Michele M. Rathbone

Listing agent: Quita Cutrer

Buyer’s agent: Ann Mullins

Closing Date: Nov. 3

#9: $1.6 million

(Photo by Don Kadair)

7815 Highland Road

Subdivision: no subdivision

List price: $1.69 million

Living space: 6,100 square feet

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 5 full/1 partial

Year built: 1940 (completely renovated 2008)

Seller: Frank J. Ferrara Jr. and Sadie M. Ferrara

Buyer: Nickos Hatzis

Listing agent: Quita Cutrer

Buyer’s agent: Ashley LaBorde Vuci

Closing Date: July 14

#10: $1.54 million

(Photo by Don Kadair)

2256 Eliza Beaumont Lane

Subdivision: Beaumont Lane

List price: $1.84 million

Living space: 3,909 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 4 full/1 partial

Year built: 2009

Seller: Shelley Massengale

Buyer: Brandon Brashier and Melissa Mavar

Listing agent: Quita Cutrer

Buyer’s agent: Susan Roshto Miller

Closing Date: Nov. 30

•••••

Editor’s Note: The homes listed above represent the 10 most expensive homes that were recorded in the public record. Business Report accessed the data from a combination of sources, including the Multiple Listing Service, the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court and online listings.