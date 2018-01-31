10 most expensive Baton Rouge home sales of 2017
A STRONG YEAR: Three of the top 10 most expensive homes sold in East Baton Rouge Parish last year fetched prices of $2 million or more, and three others, including this house in Bocage, neared that figure. (Photo by Don Kadair)
There’s no question 2017 was a strong year for residential home sales in the high-end segment of the market. Three of the top 10 most expensive homes in East Baton Rouge Parish last year sold for $2 million or more, which would have been unheard of just a few years ago. Another three went for nearly $2 million.
While the market was strong, agents say buyers had the upper hand in many cases. The most expensive home on the list, for instance, the estate of the late T.J. Moran in the Country Club of Louisiana, sold for $3 million, a full 25% less than its $4 million asking price—and that was after it spent more than 18 months on the market.
In other instances, sellers were calling the shots. Six of the top 10 homes fetched 95% of their asking price or more, including two that went for the full asking price just days after being listed.
“It just depends on which segment of the market you’re talking about and which homes,” says real estate agent Quita Cutrer of Burns and Company, who handled seven of the top 10 home sales last year. “Some sellers were really unrealistic in what they thought they could get. Others did really well.”
As in previous years, CCLA proved to be one of the most expensive neighborhoods in the market. Two homes on North Muirfield Circle in the gated community were among the top three most expensive sales.
Unlike in previous years, however, CCLA didn’t have the greatest number of top home sales in 2017. That distinction went to Bocage/Jefferson Place, which had four of the top 10 and is, at the moment, the tightest submarket neighborhood in Baton Rouge, according to Cutrer. Not only does the subdivision boast a preponderance of the market’s most expensive homes, even tear downs are fetching prices that a decade ago would have made the top 10 list.
“The real story with Bocage is that last year we had a tear down that sold for $850,000,” she says. “A few years ago you could still get it there. Now, you can’t touch anything for a under $1 million.”
In terms of general trends, Cutrer and other real estate brokers were increasingly frustrated in 2017 that some buyers and sellers went to great lengths to keep their high-end sales out of the public record, recording the deals for a nominal price “and other valuable considerations.” (See related story)
They also note frustration with the regulatory environment, particularly from the lending side, which is making it increasingly difficult to get from sale to closing. Will that change under the Trump administration? Perhaps, but it’s too soon to know.
They also note that that new homes in the moderate-to-upper-end range—$500,000-$750,000—are doing extremely well. Heather Kirkpatrick, who represented the buyers in the most expensive sale in 2017, did most of her business last year in neighborhoods like Willow Grove, Veranda, Preserve at Harveston and Long Farm.
“Bocage/Jeffesron Place is always going to be strong because inventory is so low,” Kirkpatrick says. “But these newer neighborhoods are booming. We’re seeing a lot of demand.”
Looking ahead to 2018, brokers are cautiously optimistic. Already their phones are ringing and Kirkpatrick has nearly a dozen new homes under contract.
But it’s important to note that more than 60 homes are currently listed for sale for $1 million or more, which is an unusually high number. Can the market absorb that many? Cutrer says she’s not sure.
“Everything indicates it should be a great year,” she says. “But that many homes over $1 million does make you wonder.”
#1: $3 million
(Photo by Don Kadair)
19523 N. Muirfield Circle
Subdivision: Country Club of Louisiana
List price: $4 million
Living space: 8,266 square feet
Bedrooms: 5
Bathrooms: 4 full/3 partial
Year built: 1988
Seller: CCLA Lot LLC (Erin M. Thrash and Burke T. Moran)
Buyer: William W. Whittle and Leslie Ann M. Whittle
Listing agent: Quita Cutrer
Buyer’s agent: Heather Kirkpatrick
Closing Date: May 26
#2: $2.7 million
(Photo by Don Kadair)
7666 Bocage Blvd.
Subdivision: Bocage
List price: $2.9 million
Living space: 7,813 square feet
Bedrooms: 6
Bathrooms: 7
Year built: 2003
Seller: Texas DSB Investments LLC (David B. Braddock and Sandra R. Braddock)
Buyer: Wayne J. Stabiler Jr. and Luci A. Stabiler
Listing agent: Jennifer Oliver
Buyer’s agent: Ann Mullins
Closing Date: March 31
#3: $2.28 million
(Photo by Don Kadair)
19421 N. Muirfield Circle
Subdivision: Country Club of Louisiana
List price: $2.38 million
Living space: 7,323 square feet
Bedrooms: 6
Bathrooms: 5
Year built: 1992
Seller: Chad J. David and Amy W. David
Buyer: Earl J. Wilde III and Sarah A. Wilde
Listing agent: Quita Cutrer
Buyer’s agent: Ruthie Golden
Closing Date: Jan. 20
#4: $1.99 million
(Photo by Don Kadair)
2715 Windrush Way
Subdivision: Bocage
List price: $2 million
Living space: 5,850 square feet
Bedrooms: 5
Bathrooms: 5 full/1 partial
Year built: 2014
Seller: Malcolm G. Cameron III and Milissa Anne B. Cameron
Buyer: Nathan P. Freeman and Kathleen B. Freeman
Listing agent: Quita Cutrer
Buyer’s agent: Heather Kleinpeter Savoy
Closing Date: July 31
#5: $1.97 million
(Photo by Don Kadair)
6475 Overton Dr.
Subdivision: Burden Estates
List price: $1.99 million
Living space: 6,467 square feet
Bedrooms: 6
Bathrooms: 6 full/1 partial
Year built: 2005
Seller: Robin M. Annaloro and Angelo Annaloro Jr.
Buyer: Michael S. Hanemann Jr. and Charlotte L. Hanemann
Listing agent: Quita Cutrer
Buyer’s agent: Timothy Houk
Closing Date: June 16
#6: $1.9 million
(Photo by Don Kadair)
15384 Lake Crest View Dr.
Subdivision: University Club Plantation
List price: $1.9 million
Living space: 5,793 square feet
Bedrooms: 6
Bathrooms: 6
Year built: 2017
Seller: Traditions LLC (Jackie Braud)
Buyer: Marco A. Rodriguez and Kristina H. Rodriguez
Listing agent: Jackie Braud
Buyer’s agent: Lillie Collier
Closing Date: Oct. 13
#7: $1.82 million
(Photo by Don Kadair)
2728 Windrush Way
Subdivision: Bocage
List price: n/a
Living space: 5,105 square feet
Bedrooms: n/a
Bathrooms: n/a
Year built: n/a
Seller: Richard T. Tannehill and Sue Slack Schwing Tannehill
Buyer: William S. Kubricht III and Amy B. Kubricht
Listing agent: no agent
Buyer’s agent: no agent
Closing Date: Nov. 9
#8: $1.65 million
(Photo by Don Kadair)
7055 Richards Dr.
Subdivision: Bocage/Jefferson Place
List price: $1.79 million
Living space: 5,171 square feet
Bedrooms: 5
Bathrooms: 4
Year built: 1964
Seller: Succession of Dickens Hendrix Wall
Buyer: Richard F. Rathbone and Michele M. Rathbone
Listing agent: Quita Cutrer
Buyer’s agent: Ann Mullins
Closing Date: Nov. 3
#9: $1.6 million
(Photo by Don Kadair)
7815 Highland Road
Subdivision: no subdivision
List price: $1.69 million
Living space: 6,100 square feet
Bedrooms: 5
Bathrooms: 5 full/1 partial
Year built: 1940 (completely renovated 2008)
Seller: Frank J. Ferrara Jr. and Sadie M. Ferrara
Buyer: Nickos Hatzis
Listing agent: Quita Cutrer
Buyer’s agent: Ashley LaBorde Vuci
Closing Date: July 14
#10: $1.54 million
(Photo by Don Kadair)
2256 Eliza Beaumont Lane
Subdivision: Beaumont Lane
List price: $1.84 million
Living space: 3,909 square feet
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 4 full/1 partial
Year built: 2009
Seller: Shelley Massengale
Buyer: Brandon Brashier and Melissa Mavar
Listing agent: Quita Cutrer
Buyer’s agent: Susan Roshto Miller
Closing Date: Nov. 30
Editor’s Note: The homes listed above represent the 10 most expensive homes that were recorded in the public record. Business Report accessed the data from a combination of sources, including the Multiple Listing Service, the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court and online listings.
