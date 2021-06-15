Winners and losers from the Louisiana legislative session

Lawmakers approved a business-friendly tax policy overhaul and prioritized transportation funding over most other budget items in the 2021 regular lawmaking session that ended last week.

The Republican-dominated Legislature executed a conservative, business-oriented agenda, the likes of which the corporate community hasn’t been able to get passed in years. Democrats, despite holding the governor’s office, didn’t do much to push back on the proposals.

Here are the winners and losers of the 2021 legislative session, according to Louisiana Illuminator:

WINNERS: Senate President Page Cortez and House Speaker Clay Schexnayder

By working together, Cortez, R-Lafayette, and Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, accomplished all of their major goals this session, including those that previous Republican lawmakers hadn’t been able to get across the finish line for decades.

WINNER: Louisiana Association of Business and Industry

As mentioned above, the big business community—represented by the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry—saw several of its long-sought goals accomplished.

LOSERS: Democrats

The Democrats have lost seats and leverage since the beginning of 2020—and it showed this session. The most ambitious aspects of their agenda—doing away with extra legal protections for police and easing the criminal record expungement process—failed to pass. They also managed to increase Louisiana’s state unemployment benefits—among the most meager in the country—by just $28 per week.

