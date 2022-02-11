Will Gov. Edwards veto new congressional map? 

Louisiana’s Republican-dominated Legislature made it clear this week that neither the House nor Senate will advance a new congressional map that adds a second majority-minority district among the state’s six seats.

The configurations of the two maps that passed each body with a two-thirds majority basically mirror the current congressional map with minor tweaks and are unlikely to be changed much before final passage, USA Today Network reports.

That leaves Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards’ potential veto as the only potential roadblock before a new map leaves the Capitol. Minus a veto, civil rights groups have vowed to challenge the map in court.

Edwards has said he believes Louisiana’s new map should include a second majority-minority district with the state’s Black population growing to 33% since the last boundaries were drawn 11 years ago. But Edwards has not said he will definitely veto a map that doesn’t expand the possibilities of minority representation. Read the full story.