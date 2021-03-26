GOP lawmakers prefer little change to state’s congressional map

Louisiana’s congressional members have coalesced behind their preference for a new map of the state’s six congressional boundaries, Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson says, and it looks strikingly familiar to the one in place for the past decades, The News Star reports.

Johnson, who represents the 4th Congressional District, says the state’s four sitting congressional members reached a consensus in concept last week, though it will ultimately be up to the Louisiana Legislature to set the new boundaries.

“We’re in 100% agreement the existing districts work pretty well the way they are,” Johnson says. “Obviously, there will be some adjustments and tweaks. Some districts will have to gain voters and others will have to shed voters, but we believe the general existing framework should remain.”

That would leave two separate northern Louisiana districts in place rather than create one northern district that stretches along the Interstate 20 corridor from the Texas state line to the Mississippi state line.

Political boundaries for every state office from the Legislature to the Public Service Commission to Congress are redrawn every 10 years when a U.S. census is completed, a process known as redistricting. The process will begin in the Louisiana House and Senate governmental affairs committees, which are respectively chaired by Republican Rep. John Stefanski of Crowley and Republican Sen. Sharon Hewitt of Slidell.

Though the Legislature will have the ultimate authority to send the new map to Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards’ desk, it’s impossible for legislators to ignore input from their powerful members of Congress. Read the full story.