What Louisiana leaders are saying about the Inflation Reduction Act

The U.S. Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act on Sunday, a measure that could have considerable impact in a number of areas including energy, health care and taxes. Louisiana political leaders, however, have given the legislation mixed reviews, The Daily Advertiser reports.

The act passed the Senate with a party-line vote with both of Louisiana’s senators voting against the bill, which now heads to the U.S. House of Representatives where it’s expected to pass, though it will probably get an icy reception from most of Louisiana’s delegation.

The $739 billion package tackles many of President Joe Biden’s priorities, including climate change and drug prices while also aiming to reduce the federal deficit.

Read the full story from The Advertiser to see what Louisiana’s elected officials, including U.S. Sens. Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy, have to say about the legislation.