Washington Mardi Gras has Louisiana politicos partying in DC 

Ahead of a state special session on insurance next week, many of Louisiana’s elected officials, business leaders and state lobbyists decamped to Washington, D.C., for the annual Washington Mardi Gras. The politically fueled celebration this week features dozens of corporate parties, business group luncheons and candidate fundraisers.

While official events started today, hundreds of attendees typically arrive on Tuesday or Wednesday to take advantage of the week’s unofficial welcome parties thrown by the Louisiana congressional delegation and industry groups.

Congressman Garret Graves, who still hasn’t announced whether he’ll run for governor, gave one group a nighttime tour of the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday night. Congressman Troy Carter held an open house at his Capitol Hill office in the Cannon office building Wednesday.

On Wednesday night, Cheniere Energy, which operates a large liquefied natural gas export terminal in Cameron Parish, rented out The Anthem, a midsize concert venue, for a kickoff party.

The Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System also hosted an event earlier Wednesday at the Waldorf Astoria hotel. It took place in a room next door to the hotel lobby, where Attorney General Jeff Landry was hosting a fundraiser for his 2023 gubernatorial campaign.

Yet another welcome party, sponsored by video poker lobbyist Alton Ashy, was also taking place down the hall. The Waldorf Astoria was also the site of a fundraiser for Solicitor General Liz Murrill, who is running for attorney general this year, earlier in the evening. Many attendees of Landry’s fundraiser wore both “Landry” and “I’m with Liz” stickers.

Like other Carnival krewes, Washington Mardi Gras has a royal court, typically made up of a king and queen with political connections.

Shipping magnate and major political donor Donald T. “Boyzie” Bollinger has been D.C. Mardi Gras king twice, in 1992 and 2007. Baton Rouge firearms dealer Richard Lipsey, a political donor to Govs. John Bel Edwards and Bobby Jindal, was crowned king last year.

This year’s king may draw some extra attention. Fred Heebe is not only a major political donor, he was also the high-profile target of a federal investigation that alleged he made illegal campaign donations following Hurricane Katrina. Read the full story about Washington Mardi Gras from Louisiana Illuminator.