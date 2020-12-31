Trust set up for family of late Congressman-elect Luke Letlow 

A trust has been set up by Nial Patel, vice president of Cornerstone Government Affairs, to support the family of the late Congressman-elect Luke Letlow, who died from complications of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Patel will serve as the trustee of the fund, and donations via check can be sent to Luke Letlow Family Trust, PO Box 538 Rayville, LA 71269. A website and additional information about ways to donate will be released in the coming days.

Letlow, from the small town of Start in Richland Parish, was elected to represent Louisiana’s 5th District in the House in December. He is survived by his wife, Julia Barnhill Letlow, and children, Jeremiah, 3, and Jacqueline, 11 months. He was set to take office in January.

“Luke lived his life in service to others. He was a true Christian man who was so proud of his community and loved his family dearly,” Patel says in a prepared statement. All funds from the family trust will be used to help Letlow’s wife and children get through this very difficult time and to help plan their next steps, Patel says.