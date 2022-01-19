Treasurer John Schroder running for governor in 2023

Louisiana Treasurer John Schroder, a Republican, says he is running for governor in 2023.

In a text to his supporters obtained by USA Today Network, Schroder writes, “Just wanted to let you know that the Schroder family has met, and we will be entering the governor’s race. Timeline for announcement is not set yet, but I wanted to let you know.”

Schroder has long been considered likely to run, telling USA Today Network last spring, “I love being a public servant and working to instill faith in the government process is my No. 1. If you want to fix things and help people, (governor is) certainly the best position to be in.”

Schroder spent 10 years in the Louisiana House of Representatives as part of the “fiscal hawks” and carried that theme of being a watchdog for taxpayers into a 2017 special election for state treasurer, which he won.

Fellow statewide elected Republicans Attorney General Jeff Landry and Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser have also staked out their ground early for a 2023 gubernatorial run, though neither has made it official. Read the full story.