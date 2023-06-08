Supreme Court ruling threatens Louisiana’s congressional map

Today’s surprising U.S. Supreme Court ruling overthrowing Alabama’s congressional map because it dilutes Black voting power could also erase Louisiana’s congressional boundaries and require the state to add a second majority Black district, USA Today Network reports.

Louisiana’s map, which was passed by the state Legislature in February 2022 during a special session, has been challenged by a group of Louisiana Democrats for the same reason as Alabama’s.

The Supreme Court ruled 5-4 in favor of Alabama’s Black voters with conservative justices John Roberts and Brett Kavanaugh joining the bench’s three-justice liberal wing in ordering Alabama to draw a second majority Black District out of seven to reflect that state’s 25% Black population.

Louisiana’s case was put on hold until after the court could rule on Alabama because of the cases’ similarities. How it will play out from here is still shaping up.

Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a statement supporting the Supreme Court decision.

Read the full story about the ruling’s potential implications. Louisiana Illuminator also has a story detailing the case here.