State Police detectives meet with Gov. Edwards’ top attorney about Ronald Greene case 

The two Louisiana State Police detectives in charge of the Ronald Greene investigation met with Gov. John Bel Edwards’ top attorney this week in the state Capitol to discuss the case, USA Today Network reports.

Greene died following a violent interaction with State Police while under arrest in 2019 in Union Parish near Monroe after a high-speed chase and crash.

Edwards’ executive counsel, Matthew Block, met with State Police Detectives Albert Paxton and Scott Brown on Wednesday at the request of state Sen. Katrina Jackson, D-Monroe, a spokesperson with the governor confirmed to USA Today Network while declining to expand on details of the meeting.

Jackson, who has been a critic of the agency’s handling of the case and is a member of the Senate Select Committee on State Police Oversight, also attended the meeting with Legislative Black Caucus chair Vincent Pierre’s support.

Controversy over Greene’s case, which is being investigated by the U.S. Justice Department, escalated during the past week when questions arose about whether Edwards knew about a State Police cover-up of the events. Read more.