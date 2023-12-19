State lawmakers select dates for special sessions on crime, redistricting 

Louisiana legislative leaders have tentatively settled on dates for two special sessions to be held in January and February before their regular lawmaking session begins in March.

The lawmakers are expected to convene Jan. 15-23 for a federally mandated special session to draw new congressional districts for Louisiana. Gov.-elect Jeff Landry is also supposed to call a special session focused on public safety and crime from Feb. 19 through March 6, according to Sen. Cameron Henry, R-Metairie, who is expected to be Louisiana Senate president next term.

The regular legislative session will begin a few days later on March 11 and last until June 3, meaning lawmakers will be meeting most weeks during the first six months of 2024.

Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.