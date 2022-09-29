State constitutional amendment would give governments more time to roll millages forward

Amendment 5 on November’s ballot would give local taxing authorities more time to decide if they want to “roll forward” millages that dictate property taxes for businesses and homeowners.

The amendment would let taxing bodies increase rates up to the maximum allowed until that authorized millage rate expires, rather than until the next property reassessment cycle. Though that change might make some taxpayers nervous, the hope is that officials would be more willing to accept a lower rate if they know they can increase the rate if necessary before the next reassessment.

“I do not think this is going to cost taxpayers more,” says Barry Erwin with the Council for a Better Louisiana, which supports the change. “If anything, it will make what they’re paying more consistent and ensure in more cases the millages roll back to a lower level.”

When properties are reassessed every four years, the state constitution requires millages to be adjusted based on the new values so the amount of money collected is the same. But taxing bodies with a two-thirds public vote can “roll forward” the millage up to the maximum voters allowed when they approved the tax.

But if the millage is allowed to go down, it can’t be raised again until after the next reassessment. Since revenue is hard to predict, the current system incentivizes officials to roll forward to the maximum allowed, so giving them more flexibility could benefit taxpayers, supporters of the change say.

“They want to be able to go down and back up to the high-water mark,” says tax attorney and policy advocate Jason DeCuir. “They want to be able to toggle for the next three years [following reassessment] to find the right amount.”

The business lobby did not take a public position on the legislation, which passed both chambers unanimously.