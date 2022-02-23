State commission wants more time to discuss voting machines  

A panel that’s evaluating Louisiana’s next choice for voting machine technology chose today to give itself more time to take a closer look at options.

A state law approved in 2021 calls for the state to move on from the electronic devices it has used since the early 2000s to a system that scans paper ballots, yet some on the panel say the current system needs only to be updated.

The Louisiana Voting System Commission has been holding meetings since November. Its agenda for today included making a recommendation on the state’s next voting system to Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, who chairs the 13-member group that includes four state lawmakers.

One of its members, Rep. John Stefanski, R-Crowley, asked the commission to delay its recommendation until the next meeting so he and other legislators could “physically inspect” the ballot marking devices and scanners under consideration.

Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell, who led redistricting in the Senate, also sits on the commission and sponsored the legislation that created it.

Hewitt’s law calls for Louisiana to retire its direct-recording electronic voting machines. After claims of election fraud proliferated across the country following the 2020 presidential election, there has been a call for hand-written ballots that can be physically counted and audited. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.