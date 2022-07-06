St. George incorporation supporters plan to file appeal within 30 days

Supporters of incorporating St. George expect to file their appeal of the trial court decision that went against them within 30 days, says incorporation spokesperson Andrew Murrell.

No new evidence can be considered in the appeal. Murrell’s side will call into question Judge Martin Coady’s ruling that the incorporation is not “reasonable” under state law because, in the judge’s view, the new city likely would not collect enough money to pay for services and would be a detriment to the city of Baton Rouge.

Murrell says the plaintiffs—Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and Mayor Pro Tem LaMont Cole—through their attorneys and witnesses did not show how much the city-parish spends in St. George.

“If they can’t prove how much it costs to run St. George, how can they satisfy their burden [of proof] that we don’t have enough money?” he says, adding that Coady failed to consider the amount of money the city-parish could save by no longer having to run St. George.

When determining whether an incorporation is reasonable under state law, a court considers the possible adverse effects the incorporation may have on other municipalities in the vicinity. Reasonableness isn’t otherwise defined in the statute, so the appellants will challenge Coady’s interpretation, Murrell says.

Brett Furr, who represented the plaintiffs, says by email that Coady’s opinion is “well supported by the evidence, in fact, our evidence wasn’t even really challenged.”

“In my view, they have zero chance on appeal,” Furr says.

A three- or five-judge panel of the First Circuit Court of Appeal will review the decision. Both sides expect the loser to appeal to the state Supreme Court, which would not be required to take the case.