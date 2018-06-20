JR Ball: The trench warfare over St. George

So here’s what we know about right now about the St. George incorporation effort:

Incorporation organizers issue a report or give a speech that makes the mere mention of a dollar sign—either in support of St. George or against anything in the vastness that is city-parish government and its related independent taxing authorities—and Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, along with a horde of Baton Rouge-living opponents, declare the number to be false, inflated or just plain nuts.

Broome or the Baton Rouge Area Chamber issue a report or give a speech that has the audacity to question the less-than-detailed financials outlining how this proposed nirvana will operate and the St. George folks declare the statements to be false, misguided or just plain nuts.

In other words, the battle over the St. George incorporation effort is just like every other two-sided debate playing out in today’s obstinate world of global (thanks Trump), national, state and—yes—local politics: A trench war of rhetoric, where both sides callously hurl verbal scuds at one another without ever bothering to stop for a nanosecond to actually consider what the other side is saying.

At this point, given the suburban residents’ disdain for our mayor, perhaps the best way for Broome to halt the charge of the incorporation brigade is for her to do a 180 and actually support of the effort. Seriously, St. George spokesman Chris Rials’ head would explode if he found himself on the same side of an issue with Broome.

Rancorous declarations for and against independence aside, here’s the unspoken truth: Barring some remarkable legal work down the road by Mary Olive Pierson or some other legal pit bull, the city of St. George will become a reality if 1) movement organizers get roughly 13,000 legitimate signatures on their petition before the Tuesday after Thanksgiving deadline and 2) a majority of voters who live within the proposed St. George boundary and actually bother to show up at the polls vote “yes” on incorporation.

Everything else—other than the intricate lawsuits that no doubt will come at some point—is little more than bloviated pontifications disguised as lobbying while creating the appearance of truly caring about the “greater good” of Baton Rouge.

Which is why I can’t figure out why those behind the effort to create what would be Louisiana’s fifth most populated city—behind Lafayette and ahead of Lake Charles—are so coy about releasing more details about how this hamlet of 86,000 residents will be able to financially function without needing to raise a single new tax to both govern and educate these fine folks?

Friends involved with the cause suggest it’s to keep opponents from hammering away with misinformation. Perhaps, but what about those undecideds living inside the proposed city? It seems reasonable—to me, at least—to press for details on paying the tab for an independent school district. Will new school construction be needed? Will the ISD largely be comprised of charter schools? What about residents who want their children to remain at Baton Rouge Magnet High or any other school within what remains of the Baton Rouge public school system?

I also wonder if everyone is good with the St. George proposal to take on 19.2%—or the percentage of the parish population that will live in the new city—of the basic funding responsibility for select city-parish departments.

Indeed, this “one person, one buck” concept on the giving side is a pretty good deal for the city’s fairly affluent folks. Yet, what will the reception be when the discussion swings to the receiving end?

For example, if DPW plans to spend $10 million on new roads, will St. George residents be cool with getting $1.92 million of that cut, with incorporated Baton Rouge, based on parishwide population percentage, getting $5 million?

I don’t know. Those questions are for potential St. George residents to decide.

What does bother me is both sides in the battle over St. George have valid points. No doubt, from a fiscal efficiency standpoint, our metropolitan form of government is best served when the greatest number of people are under its umbrella. Conversely, for far too long the entrenched power base—both those who are elected as well as those who operate in the shadows—has turned a deaf ear to the very real concerns of those in the suburbs.

Sadly, the days of a possible compromise are over. The war is on and it’s not ending until someone declares total victory—no matter the cost to our divided home.