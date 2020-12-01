Seven MovEBR capacity projects scheduled to break ground in 2021

Nearly two dozen MovEBR projects are expected to begin next year, including construction of a new four-lane road from Perkins Road to the Mall of Louisiana.

The project, estimated to cost $40 million, includes building twin bridges over Dawson Creek as well as a bridge connecting to the Wimbledon neighborhood. The signal at Grand Avenue will be relocated to the new intersection and a drainage pump station will be installed to support the underpass.

The project also includes a shared-use path connecting to BREC’s trail at Dawson’s Creek.

The road is one of seven capacity projects expected to break ground next year as part of MovEBR, the $1 billion road improvement program passed by voters in 2018. Also set to begin next year are some $52 million worth of capacity improvements to Pecue Lane, from Perkins Road to Airline Highway, and nearly $19 million worth of improvements to Old Hammond Highway, from Millerville Road to O’Neal Road.

Together, the seven capacity projects are estimated to cost around $140 million.

Through MovEBR, the city-parish will also start a half-dozen ADA projects, three signalization projects and the enhancement of McHost Road.