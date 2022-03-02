Sen. Cassidy weighs in on Russian invasion

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy said Tuesday he fears Russian President Vladimir Putin could use tactical nuclear weapons in the invasion of Ukraine and that America’s only limit in supporting Ukraine’s defense should be engaging U.S. troops in direct fighting.

Putin put his nuclear forces on high alert last week, USA Today Network reports.

In the meantime, Cassidy says, Western Europe must work toward weaning itself from Russian energy sources from coal to uranium to natural gas, which he says produces the income that fuels Putin’s war machine.

To be able to turn off that spigot, Cassidy says, President Joe Biden must take his foot off U.S. energy production and that allies must escalate permitting to allow full exports of natural gas and coal from the U.S. to Europe. Read the full story.