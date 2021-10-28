See  ‘Business Report’ Publisher Rolfe McCollister’s endorsements for Nov. 13 election 

Early voting for the upcoming Louisiana election begins Saturday, with local judges, constitutional amendments and a mill renewal for the Capital Area Transit System making the ballot.

Election day is Nov. 13, pushed back a month because of Hurricane Ida. See Business Report Publisher Rolfe McCollister’s thoughts on each of the ballot items:

Amendment No. 1—Yes

Sales tax collection: This transformation of our archaic and convoluted system is long overdue. It will create a new commission that will create a one-stop for collection, filing and remittance of sales taxes. The commission of four local and four state representatives will produce policies and rules for the audit process. If approved, a statute will be needed to enact it, which requires a two-thirds vote of the Legislature.

Amendment No. 2—Yes

Lowers max individual income tax: This is designed to be a trade-off by lowering rates in exchange for eliminating the federal income tax deduction. It will also eliminate excess itemized deductions. The top rate will drop to 4.25%, from 6%, which would be one of lowest in the U.S. and make the state competitive. The middle rate drops to 3.5%, from 4%, and the lower rate goes to 1.85%, from 2%. If the state does well economically, the rates can be dropped lower. This also makes state revenues more predictable and consistent.

Amendment No. 3—Yes

Allows levee district tax: This provides six newer levee districts with the same authority as all others in raising a 5-mill property tax. The measure must pass statewide as well as within the individual district to take effect. So the district voters have the final say.

Amendment No. 4—Yes

Budget deficit allowance: The Revenue Estimating Committee must declare in the current year a deficit of at least seven-tenths of 1%. In that situation, passage will allow the movement of up to 10% in dedicated funds, up from 5%, into the general fund. Certain funds are protected (Rainy Day, Medicaid Trust, Millennium Fund, etc.). Such a move would need the approval of the governor and the Joint Legislative Budget committee. It provides flexibility but also safeguards.

Family Court Judge, Sec. 1, Div. B: Natalie Robertson

A practicing attorney in family law who has also been a research attorney for Judge Lisa Woodruff White, Judge Luke LaVergne and family law Judge Herbert Cade. I am told she has the experience and temperament to be a good addition to the bench.

City Court Judge, ES 2A: David Carson Marcantel

There are a number of good candidates, but I believe Marcantel’s years of experience have prepared him well to be a judge. He has been a prosecutor in the district attorney’s office,

had his own private practice and currently serves as a public defender. He also has been a youth coach and board member in the Kenilworth Civic Association. Ready to serve.

Capital Area Transit System (Baton Rouge and Baker)—No

This is a 10.6-mill renewal for 10 more years. I am not being insensitive to those in need. I believe every metropolitan area needs mass transit. But ours seems to operate by “trial and error.” And who pays for those mistakes? Taxpayers. Sure some things are better now, but before we commit to 10 more years, do we need to take a look at disrupting the old model? Are a few new electric buses all we expect? What about private management? Uber and Lyft vouchers? I don’t have the answers but I am sure others may have a lot of questions—and even suggestions before they commit to millions over the next 10 years.

Buses won’t stop if we vote this down. There’s time to “think different” and explore what we want, what other cities are doing and our options.

You can also find more information on the constitutional amendments here and at PARlouisiana.org. Read McCollister’s full column from the September edition of Business Report.